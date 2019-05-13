TLW Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.3% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $218,024,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in American Water Works by 9,419.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 923,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,221,000 after buying an additional 913,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,841,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,335,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,195,000 after buying an additional 311,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 276,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,992. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $108.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.15%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

