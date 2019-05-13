Tivity Health (TVTY) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $905.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Bradley S. Karro purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,471.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 91.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 64,289 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 60.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,505,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,538,000 after purchasing an additional 262,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.