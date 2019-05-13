Timbercreek Financial (TF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.20 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.80.

TF opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 133.58 and a current ratio of 133.81. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.54. The firm has a market cap of $755.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$25.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.749999980010662 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

