Tierion Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Binance and HitBTC. Tierion has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00313254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00789809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00132520 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

