Tidex Token Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $111,519.00 and approximately $12,481.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00304393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00759337 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00124445 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.