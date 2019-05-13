Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $91,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 210,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,025.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 560,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,916,000 after acquiring an additional 554,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,144,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $269.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.83 and a 52-week high of $282.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,506,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,640 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,423 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

