The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

IBook charts for week ending May 5, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher:

IBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Get alerts:

1. The 18th Abduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316528443 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2.

3.

4.

5. Redemption from David Baldacci – 9781538761434 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6.

7. The Mueller Report by Robert S. Mueller III & Special Counsel’s Office Dept of Justice – 9781612197821 – (Melville House)

8. All the Naked Women by Megan Miranda – 9781501107986 – (Simon & Schuster)

9. Developed by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Spymaster by Brad Thor – 9781476789439 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

____