The Newest: 2 Petroleum tankers Ruined by sabotage are said by Saudi

The Newest on alleged Countless ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Khalid Al-Falih produced the comments in a statement carried early Monday by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

He said the two tankers were geared toward the shore of Fujairah.

He said tanker was to be filled up with Saudi crude oil to send to the united states of america.

He did not identify the tankers.

He explained:”Fortunately, the attack did not lead to any casualties or oil spill; however, it caused considerable damage to the structures of the two vessels.”

The UAE on Sunday reported an alleged sabotage attack targeted four ships, without elaborating or naming supposes.

___

7 a.m.

The U.S. has issued a new alert to marine traffic over alleged”acts of sabotage” of boats off the coast of the United Arab Emirates amid heightened regional tensions involving Western and Iran.

Even the U.S. Maritime Administration, which stressing the incidents hadn’t been validated, warned shippers early Monday to exercise caution when traveling beyond Fujairah, a port town on the eastern border of the United Arab Emirates about the Gulf of Oman.

It gave coordinates of the alleged sabotage, placing it just north.

The UAE on Sunday reported four ships were targeted by the sabotage, without naming or elaborating suspects. It came only hours after Lebanese and European media reports of explosions aired at the local Emirati vent in Fujairah, which bunkers and boats petroleum.