The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Minnesota to tout a trade Deal with Mexico and Canada (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence states the Trump administration is operating”hour by hour” to reach a trade deal with China, since the U.S. is poised to raise tariffs on Chinese imports.

However, Pence states negotiators need to”stand firm.”

U.S. and Chinese negotiators have been set to resume trade talks later Thursday in Washington. The United States plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Oriental imports on Friday by 10% to 25%.

Pence says when a deal is not reached, the administration will look to give assistance to farmers. But he wasn’t specific.

The vice president has been in a farm in Minnesota on Thursday to promote the new American trade agreement of the administration.

11:15 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence plans two tour stops to talk about the stalled trade deal with Canada and Mexico. He’s very likely to listen to opinions within the plan.

Where a few farming leaders plan to inquire about lifting aluminum and steel tariffs, pence is scheduled to start his afternoon at a farmstead 10 kilometers east of Fargo. Farmers say the tariffs are hurting them and the chances of passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA,

Pence will then travel to St. Paul and a give a language in Gerdau Ameristeel, among the mills that the government’s tariffs are intended to help.

U.S. Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, whose district contains the Minnesota Iron Range, says that the USMCA doesn’t pit farmers against steel workers.