TELUS Co. (TU) Stake Lessened by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in TELUS were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in TELUS by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 157,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:TU opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.4191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

