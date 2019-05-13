Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TKOI stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Telkonet has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Get Telkonet alerts:

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/telkonet-tkoi-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.