Tecnoglass (TGLS) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.98 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $267.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $50,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

