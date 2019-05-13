TechTarget (TTGT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 8,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $134,656.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,733.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,108.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,474 over the last three months. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 155.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 924.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 413.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

