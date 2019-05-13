Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Sells 99,876 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America decreased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,876 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $34,730,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,421 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,304.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,389,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,716,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 572,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daryl Arthur Nickel acquired 24,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $394,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $493,640. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 18,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,194. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.62 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

