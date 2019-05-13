Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Sells 22,394 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lessened its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,394 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

NYSE QTS traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.92. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,311. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/teachers-insurance-annuity-association-of-america-sells-22394-shares-of-qts-realty-trust-inc-qts.html.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.