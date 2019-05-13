TD Securities Lowers Athabasca Oil (ATH) Price Target to C$1.60

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$1.60 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATH. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.55 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post -0.0599999973913045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

