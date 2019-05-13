Tapestry (TPR) Upgraded by Standpoint Research to Buy

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPR. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.42.

Tapestry stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 269,498 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,232,171 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after buying an additional 242,707 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,381,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $170,000,000 after buying an additional 723,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,912 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,232,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

