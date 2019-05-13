Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $102,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,422 shares of company stock worth $2,067,444 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/synchrony-financial-syf-stake-lowered-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.