Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Holdings Reduced by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 288,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 283,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 35,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $2,385,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.30 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

