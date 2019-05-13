Svb Leerink Weighs in on Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2019 Earnings (INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

NASDAQ:INSP opened at $50.98 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $847,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $113,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,527,150 over the last 90 days.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

