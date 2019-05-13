Surge Energy (SGY) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.51.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

SGY opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.0300000008633094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.61%.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,936.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 742,352 shares in the company, valued at C$1,185,387.67.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.