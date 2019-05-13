SUQA Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (SUQA)

SUQA (CURRENCY:SUQA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. SUQA has a market cap of $2.12 million and $7,854.00 worth of SUQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUQA has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00305314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00762928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00126840 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000861 BTC.

SUQA Coin Profile

SUQA’s total supply is 624,618,934 coins and its circulating supply is 621,162,429 coins. SUQA’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation . SUQA’s official website is suqa.org

SUQA Coin Trading

SUQA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

