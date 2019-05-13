SuperCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $149.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 48% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $48,184.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000692 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 50,441,205 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

