SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $12.62 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 31.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 66.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.