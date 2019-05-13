SunTrust Banks Weighs in on ConforMIS Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CFMS)

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConforMIS in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ConforMIS’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ConforMIS from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.38. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 97.85% and a negative net margin of 42.90%.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 12,612 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $34,304.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 568,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $69,297.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,691 shares of company stock valued at $186,418. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in ConforMIS during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ConforMIS during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.