Sunrun Inc (RUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $59,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,460,681 shares in the company, valued at $41,856,183.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 766,201 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $12,458,428.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,563. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 881.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,517,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,946,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 701,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. 1,181,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

