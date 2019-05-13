Sunoco (SUN) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sunoco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 28.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 375,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 325,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sunoco by 158.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 266,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

