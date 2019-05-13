Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a C$12.50 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.54.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

