Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $25,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 520.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

