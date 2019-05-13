Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.57. 37,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,612 shares of company stock worth $1,720,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.41.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

