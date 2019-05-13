Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Tower by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of American Tower by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $2,323,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $270,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,718 shares of company stock worth $33,175,251 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.44.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,832. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $134.87 and a fifty-two week high of $198.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.06%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

