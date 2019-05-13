STK Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134,707.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. STK has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $134,707.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin and Cobinhood. Over the last week, STK has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00304141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00746260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00125551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000850 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK was first traded on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 tokens. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken

STK Token Trading

STK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.