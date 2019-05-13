Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Elastic (ESTC)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.20. 860,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,693. Elastic has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $5,585,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $107,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,986,322 shares of company stock worth $164,923,060 over the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Elastic by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,750,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,591,000 after buying an additional 2,514,334 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.