Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 977,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101,447 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 150,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.27. 19,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,633. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/stephens-investment-management-group-llc-has-2-04-million-stake-in-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw.html.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.