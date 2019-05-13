Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,588 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,325. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/stephens-inc-ar-lowers-position-in-first-trust-dorsey-wright-focus-5-etf-fv.html.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.