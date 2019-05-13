Steelcase (SCS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Steelcase Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments. Its product portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, desks, casegoods, interior architectural products, technology products and related products and services. The company reports two geographic furniture segments: North America and International. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Steelcase from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 40,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $704,829.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $26,912.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $113,788.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,929 shares of company stock worth $5,665,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 295,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

