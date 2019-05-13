State Treasurer State of Michigan Purchases Shares of 4,200,000 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE)

State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,200,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,965,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 825,641 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,804,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 151,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,566,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 178,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 652,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPRE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 11,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,371. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

