State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 104 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Msci were worth $26,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Msci by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 61,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Msci by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Msci by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $224.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $230.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.48 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 813.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-sells-104-shares-of-msci-inc-msci.html.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.