Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $78.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In related news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

