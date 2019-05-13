SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $420,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

