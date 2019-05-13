SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) Stake Lifted by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 5.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 34,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

