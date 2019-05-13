SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Holdings Raised by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

SLYV stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $71.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

