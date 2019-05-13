SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) Stake Boosted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. 36,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,902. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

