SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $49.75 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

