SpaceChain (SPC) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $213,612.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, HitBTC and EXX. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001121 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

