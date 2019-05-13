South Dakota Investment Council Has $22.56 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 137,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 123,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 150,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 607,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,676.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,110 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $128.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $128.39. The company has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

