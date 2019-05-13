South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.46 Million Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,131 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 251,624 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,378,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,867,000 after purchasing an additional 283,888 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.96.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,222,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,046,609.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,896.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D acquired 951,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $19,010,082.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $430,892.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAIN stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

