Sonoco Products Co (SON) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sonoco Products makes up 0.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,805 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 102.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Barry L. Saunders sold 5,547 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $331,044.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $401,618.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,323,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,004 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Vertical Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

