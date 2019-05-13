Smart Sand Inc (SND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.04. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.