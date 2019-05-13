SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $274,000 Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,410,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,757,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WP Carey by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,714,000 after purchasing an additional 266,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in WP Carey by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,792,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,136,000 after purchasing an additional 280,310 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,425. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/slatestone-wealth-llc-takes-274000-position-in-wp-carey-inc-wpc.html.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.